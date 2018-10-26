Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Cairn Energy (CNE)

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cairn Energy to an underperform rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 241 ($3.15) to GBX 306 ($4.00) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cairn Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 274.23 ($3.58).

Shares of Cairn Energy stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 196.20 ($2.56). 1,811,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,000. Cairn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 164.20 ($2.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 237 ($3.10).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; Mexico; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal and the Republic of Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

