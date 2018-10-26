Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (SPTM)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 451.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter.

Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.07. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a $0.1844 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st.

