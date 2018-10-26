Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCI)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCI) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,795 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCI. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $715,000. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $614,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,039,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $175,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 954 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,454. Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.0326 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 22nd.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.