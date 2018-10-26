Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,097 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.15% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 290,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after buying an additional 47,880 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 330,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after buying an additional 65,144 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,119,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,250,000 after buying an additional 280,283 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period.

PK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

PK stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.01 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.87%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 54 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms, a majority of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

