ParallelCoin Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $65,437.00 and approximately $50.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00003212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00806350 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011100 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00020123 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003581 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00001206 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

