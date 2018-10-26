Owens Corning (OC) Releases Earnings Results

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $45.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $42.88 and a 52 week high of $96.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,514 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $88,523.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,332.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.94.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

