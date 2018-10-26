OSI Systems (OSIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20, RTT News reports. OSI Systems had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.30. The stock had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,721. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $95.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $1,071,624.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $345,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,975.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,072 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,995. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $81.00 to $92.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

