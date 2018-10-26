Ormat Technologies (ORA) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORA. TheStreet downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

NYSE:ORA opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.47. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $45.79 and a 1-year high of $70.68.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.06 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bob Sullivan sold 20,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,157,533.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,353.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,778,000 after purchasing an additional 403,269 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,423,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,921,000 after purchasing an additional 186,974 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 754,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,830,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 529,445 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,162,000 after purchasing an additional 35,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 517,197 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,510,000 after purchasing an additional 18,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates through Electricity and Product segments. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. This segment also offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services.

