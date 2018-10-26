Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $8.86 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,156,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $398,416,000 after buying an additional 552,015 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,366,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $369,983,000 after buying an additional 503,975 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 123.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,644,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,031,000 after buying an additional 5,319,398 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 23.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,757,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $241,178,000 after buying an additional 1,291,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,153,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,295,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,909,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,152. The company has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $41.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

