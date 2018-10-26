Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 119,700 Shares of International Paper Co (IP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 119,700 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $13,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 257.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 65,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in International Paper by 6,319.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IP stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.85. 8,572,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,863. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $66.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.09. International Paper had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.44%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 9th that permits the company to repurchase $430.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on International Paper from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.64.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Nicholls sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $893,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,501.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 4,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $256,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,864 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

