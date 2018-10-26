Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 473,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,010 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $20,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.2% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 26,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 358,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 10.3% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 14,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 18.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 19.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $36.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,973,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,713,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $200.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.