Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $16,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 113,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,263,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,515,000 after purchasing an additional 547,544 shares during the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSBC. ValuEngine lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE HSBC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,658,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,331. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $55.89. The firm has a market cap of $161.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

