Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,612,950 Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,612,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,553,000. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 6.57% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter worth $100,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at $236,000.

GBIL stock remained flat at $$100.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,114. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.91 and a 12 month high of $105.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.1499 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st.

