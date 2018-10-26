OmiseGO Market Capitalization Tops $463.35 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 26th. One OmiseGO token can currently be purchased for $3.30 or 0.00051287 BTC on exchanges including IDCM, Iquant, Coinone and Radar Relay. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $463.35 million and approximately $26.90 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OmiseGO has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OmiseGO alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00026742 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00017145 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008987 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00009177 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002637 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000157 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, Kyber Network, Mercatox, GOPAX, OKEx, FCoin, BitBay, Huobi, BitForex, Poloniex, C2CX, Liqui, TDAX, Coinsuper, Radar Relay, B2BX, AirSwap, Crex24, Binance, Tokenomy, Coinnest, Independent Reserve, Livecoin, Upbit, Coinrail, Gate.io, BigONE, ABCC, Bittrex, Cobinhood, IDEX, CoinTiger, BitMart, Ovis, DDEX, DragonEX, TOPBTC, Koinex, COSS, Coinone, Fatbtc, BX Thailand, Neraex, Vebitcoin, Exmo, ChaoEX, CoinExchange, Kucoin, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, DigiFinex, Bitbns, Ethfinex, CoinEx, Hotbit, Braziliex, IDAX, Tidex, Zebpay, IDCM, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, OTCBTC, CoinBene, Bithumb and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OmiseGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmiseGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.