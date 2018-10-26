Odonate Therapeutics Inc (ODT) Director Boxer Capital, Llc Buys 26,824 Shares

Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) Director Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 26,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $394,849.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ODT stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.23. The company had a trading volume of 18,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.49 million and a PE ratio of -6.59. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 472.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,074,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,722,000 after acquiring an additional 886,794 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 610,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,482,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 50,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 375.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 64,310 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer (MBC). Odonate Therapeutics, Inc also conducting a Phase III study in MBC, which is known as CONTESSA.

