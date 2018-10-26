Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $460,000 Position in Novartis AG (NVS)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,425,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,745,000 after buying an additional 99,816 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Novartis by 106.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,606,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,436 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $297,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 89.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,856,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,590 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Novartis by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,968,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,237,000 after acquiring an additional 65,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $85.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $72.30 and a 1-year high of $94.19.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 25.98%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novartis news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 8,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $26,342.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 31,504 shares of company stock valued at $89,526 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.71 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.