NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Position Raised by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,004 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,998 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 580.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 32,411 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 27,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 3,630 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $207.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.58 and a one year high of $292.76. The company has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.28. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 54.18%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total value of $26,281,949.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,240,689.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Byron sold 11,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.94, for a total value of $2,971,172.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,488,411.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,347,973. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.52.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

