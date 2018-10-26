Northwest Capital Management Inc Takes Position in Novartis AG (NVS)

Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,425,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,745,000 after acquiring an additional 99,816 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 106.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,606,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,436 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 89.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,856,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,968,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,237,000 after purchasing an additional 65,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,323,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,201. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $201.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

In other Novartis news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 8,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $26,342.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,504 shares of company stock valued at $89,526. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

