Northstar Group Inc. Invests $278,000 in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (VFMF)

Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFMF. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 476.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $974,000.

BATS:VFMF traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.03. 6,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.2491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

