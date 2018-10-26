Northpointe Capital LLC Sells 20,936 Shares of Origin Bancorp Inc (OBNK)

Northpointe Capital LLC lessened its stake in Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,936 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth $196,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the third quarter worth $297,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth $350,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

OBNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Stephens set a $44.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Origin Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $42.31.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Origin Bancorp Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and grants single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, and commercial building loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers.

