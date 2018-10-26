Northpointe Capital LLC Buys Shares of 25,249 Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,864,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,125,000 after purchasing an additional 912,403 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth $46,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 887,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,600,000 after purchasing an additional 290,386 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 680,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,610,000 after purchasing an additional 284,396 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,880,000 after purchasing an additional 278,524 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $127.04 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $147.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.46%.

In other news, Director Michael A. George acquired 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.72 per share, with a total value of $249,961.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,897 shares in the company, valued at $398,974.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $140.00 price target on Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Ralph Lauren from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.60.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.