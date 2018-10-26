Northpointe Capital LLC Acquires 2,972 Shares of Business First Bancshares Inc (BFST)

Northpointe Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $1,731,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $584,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $2,053,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $632,000. 47.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BFST opened at $25.22 on Friday. Business First Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BFST. FIG Partners began coverage on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 3rd.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, e-Statements, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services.

