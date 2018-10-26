North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 9,330 Shares of Fiserv Inc (FISV)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,330 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 3.5% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $20,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $60.19 and a 1 year high of $82.79. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Argus set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $63.50 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.82.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $3,986,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,353,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,864,000. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

