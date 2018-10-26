Nielsen (NLSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Nielsen had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Nielsen updated its FY 2018 guidance to $0.95-1.00 EPS.

Shares of NLSN traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,052,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Nielsen from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Nielsen to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nielsen from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

