New Age Beverages (NBEV) Shares Gap Down to $4.50

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.67, but opened at $4.50. New Age Beverages shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 4751479 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NBEV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Maxim Group cut their target price on New Age Beverages from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Northland Securities started coverage on New Age Beverages in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Age Beverages currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 22.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Age Beverages Corp will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Willis purchased 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Evans purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,616.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Age Beverages stock. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,739,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,000. New Age Beverages makes up approximately 1.6% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nepsis Inc. owned about 4.43% of New Age Beverages at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

About New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

