Nano (NANO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.61 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $270.50 million and $3.61 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nano has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $2.03 or 0.00031511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Nanex, Coindeal and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,473.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $203.28 or 0.03154594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.86 or 0.06796711 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00807615 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.83 or 0.01626724 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00149060 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.28 or 0.01882591 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00414123 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,289 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Bit-Z, Kucoin, HitBTC, Binance, Bitinka, OKEx, Gate.io, CoinFalcon, Coindeal, Koinex, Mercatox, CoinEx and Nanex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

