Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

MYE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Myers Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Myers Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Myers Industries in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

Shares of NYSE:MYE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,147. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $550.24 million, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Myers Industries by 36.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Myers Industries by 26.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,860,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,725,000 after purchasing an additional 385,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Myers Industries by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,073,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,608,000 after purchasing an additional 91,141 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Myers Industries by 57.4% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,027,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after purchasing an additional 374,836 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Myers Industries by 47.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,237,000 after purchasing an additional 240,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

