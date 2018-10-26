Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Sells 392 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,763 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 328.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 95.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Craig Conway sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $29,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,014.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Victor Roos sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $25,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,703,900 and sold 508,608 shares worth $76,948,149. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

CRM opened at $140.80 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.68 and a fifty-two week high of $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $108.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

