Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Sells 16,096 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,096 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $112,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $49.56 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $54.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 26th were paid a $0.3668 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 25th.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.