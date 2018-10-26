Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 26,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 277.4% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $116.40 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $111.06 and a one year high of $129.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.