Morningstar Reiterates Buy Rating for Alphabet (GOOG)

Morningstar reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research note released on Thursday morning.

GOOG has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,375.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,308.81.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $24.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,071.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,848,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.11. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $980.64 and a twelve month high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter. Alphabet had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,193.80, for a total transaction of $95,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.64, for a total transaction of $30,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,757.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,646 shares of company stock worth $104,260,256 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in Alphabet by 7.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 13.8% during the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

