Morgan Stanley Reiterates $170.00 Price Target for Honeywell International (HON)

Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price target on Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $166.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.25.

NYSE HON opened at $147.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $139.51 and a 1 year high of $167.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

In other news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $484,795.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,760.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HON. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $100,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Honeywell International by 267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

