Moody’s Co. (MCO) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,936,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 163,827 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $825,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 16.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 8,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 215,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 67.7% in the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 166,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,876,000 after acquiring an additional 67,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Linda Huber purchased 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $172.31 per share, with a total value of $157,663.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “$184.49” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Moody’s from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.91.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $155.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 907.23% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.00%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

