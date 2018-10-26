Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Stake Lowered by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $17,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 635,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 268,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.88.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $408,923.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 326,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,254,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $641,488.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 291,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,589,588.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,217 shares of company stock valued at $24,308,269. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR opened at $108.43 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.03 and a 52-week high of $152.21. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $139.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.86%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

