Mohawk Industries (MHK) Trading Down 23.9% Following Weak Earnings

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) shares were down 23.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $113.45 and last traded at $115.03. Approximately 9,600,150 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 893% from the average daily volume of 966,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.07.

The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.29). Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion.

Mohawk Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MHK. Loop Capital set a $122.00 price target on Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $260.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research set a $225.00 price target on Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 price target on Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.53.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen bought 25,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $184.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,620,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $143,404.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $2,502,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,438,220.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,250. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 686.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

