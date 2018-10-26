Mohawk Industries (MHK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Mohawk Industries updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $2.45-2.60 EPS.

MHK traded down $36.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,600,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $113.45 and a 1 year high of $286.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mohawk Industries to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price target on Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.53.

In other news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 25,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $183.45 per share, with a total value of $4,586,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $142,357.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 13,400 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $2,502,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,438,220.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock worth $11,016,250. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.