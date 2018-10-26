Moelis & Co (MC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Moelis & Company's shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. Further, it has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Its third-quarter 2018 results were primarily hurt by an increase in expenses, while higher revenues provided support to some extent. Global expansion initiatives, along with strategic partnerships in Japan, Australia and Mexico, are expected to continue supporting the company’s revenues. Also, a favorable operating environment, diversification across sectors and strong liquidity position are likely to aid growth. However, increasing operating expenses (particularly compensation costs) remain a major concern for the company. In fact, elevated costs are likely to hurt bottom-line growth in the near term. Further, a stretched valuation limits the upside potential of the stock.”

MC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Moelis & Co from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Moelis & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Moelis & Co from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Co presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.33.

MC stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.42. 763,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,142. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68. Moelis & Co has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $67.65.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $207.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.19 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 9.39%. Moelis & Co’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is presently 82.10%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,500 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $86,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Moelis & Co by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Moelis & Co by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,809 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Moelis & Co during the 1st quarter worth $463,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Moelis & Co by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Moelis & Co by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 86,277 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company is a global investment bank. The firm provides services relating to mergers & acquisitions, recapitalization & restructuring, capital markets and financial institution advisory; private funds; shareholder defense and strategic alliances. The firm's expertise is into global energy; IPO advisory; technology, media, telecommunication sectors.

