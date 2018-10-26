Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Given $25.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $25.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Modine Manufacturing an industry rank of 202 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 14,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $250,294.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOD. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 12,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOD stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 175,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $626.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $566.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

