Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,941,042 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 299,548 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $133,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Micron Technology by 5,034.7% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 33.3% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $275,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 34.4% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.92.

Shares of MU stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 46.51%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

