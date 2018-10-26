Metro (B4B3) Given a €14.40 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.40 ($16.74) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. equinet set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.20 ($13.02) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Barclays set a €10.80 ($12.56) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metro has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.21 ($15.36).

Shares of ETR B4B3 traded up €0.78 ($0.91) during trading on Thursday, hitting €12.30 ($14.31). The stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. Metro has a 12 month low of €15.12 ($17.58) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of August 2, 2018, it operated 764 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names in 25 European and Asian countries. The company's stores primarily serve hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities.

