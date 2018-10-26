Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $221.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.62 million.

NASDAQ MMSI traded down $3.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.38. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.34.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMSI. Sidoti set a $79.00 price objective on Merit Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides various peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy products to alleviate patients suffering from peripheral vascular and non-vascular diseases; and cardiac intervention products to aid in the treatment of various cardiac conditions specific to interventional cardiology and electrophysiology, including cardiac rhythm management and lead management.

