Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $98.00.

MLNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mellanox Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mellanox Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mellanox Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.62.

MLNX traded up $10.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.30. 3,733,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,019. Mellanox Technologies has a 1-year low of $43.55 and a 1-year high of $90.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.13. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Mellanox Technologies’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mellanox Technologies will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Kagan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $761,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,339 shares of company stock worth $1,279,259. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLNX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 562.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,072,024 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $90,373,000 after acquiring an additional 910,142 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,056,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 681,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $57,449,000 after acquiring an additional 285,800 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,132,734 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $179,789,000 after acquiring an additional 280,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 228.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 307,950 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after acquiring an additional 214,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

