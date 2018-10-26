McKesson (MCK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $53.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.56 billion. McKesson updated its FY 2019 guidance to $13.20-13.80 EPS.

MCK stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.39. 2,650,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,351. McKesson has a one year low of $117.19 and a one year high of $178.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on McKesson from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Standpoint Research raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $155.00 price target on McKesson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McKesson from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on McKesson from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.26.

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total transaction of $173,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

