MaxLinear (MXL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.87

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.87 and last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 53708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

Several analysts have commented on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “$17.41” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of MaxLinear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $101.53 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu purchased 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $500,537.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,854.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,159,000 after acquiring an additional 55,131 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 36,685 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

