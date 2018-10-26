Mattioli Woods (MTW) Upgraded by Shore Capital to Buy

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) price target on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th.

Shares of LON:MTW traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 687.50 ($8.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,481. Mattioli Woods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 725 ($9.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 872 ($11.39).

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported GBX 37 ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 37.10 ($0.48) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Mattioli Woods had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 11.88%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. This is an increase from Mattioli Woods’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th.

About Mattioli Woods

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

