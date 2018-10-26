Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 429,584 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,741,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 429,584 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.59% of Union Pacific worth $1,911,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,526,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $782,980,000 after buying an additional 1,977,446 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 13,209.2% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,922,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $272,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,080,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 89.6% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,791,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $395,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 44.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,554,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $361,853,000 after acquiring an additional 791,990 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $3,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at $17,448,713.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total transaction of $1,282,034.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,189,542.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $144.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $110.82 and a 1-year high of $165.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 51.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. ValuEngine cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.83.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

