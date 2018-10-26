Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $704.30 Million Position in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,692,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,154 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.60% of Zoetis worth $704,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 5,516.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,679,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,710 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 22.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,410,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,890,000 after purchasing an additional 985,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 190.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,327,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,078,000 after purchasing an additional 870,807 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 97.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,543,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,202,000 after purchasing an additional 762,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 62.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,823,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,316,000 after purchasing an additional 701,801 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis stock opened at $90.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.03 and a fifty-two week high of $94.31.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 72.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.63.

In related news, insider Roman Trawicki sold 8,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $764,852.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $184,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,467 shares of company stock worth $19,502,725 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

