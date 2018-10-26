Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 29.26%.

MMC traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.95. 3,852,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 80,646 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $6,825,877.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.45.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

