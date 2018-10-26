Mariner Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,012 Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Inco (MMV)

Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Inco (NYSEAMERICAN:MMV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:MMV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. 1,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,762. Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Inco has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $13.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0388 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%.

Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by Massachusetts municipalities. Its portfolio comprises investments primarily in education, electric utilities, general obligations, health care, industrial development, transportation, and water and sewer sectors.

