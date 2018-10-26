Manitowoc (MTW) Trading Up 5.3%

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW)’s share price was up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.91 and last traded at $17.64. Approximately 937,049 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 561,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

Several research analysts have commented on MTW shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Manitowoc from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.92.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $675.19 million, a P/E ratio of -66.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $495.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Manitowoc Company Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 476.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

