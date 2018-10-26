Manitowoc (MTW) Trading Up 5.3%

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW)’s share price was up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.91 and last traded at $17.64. Approximately 937,049 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 561,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.
Several research analysts have commented on MTW shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Manitowoc from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.92.
The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $675.19 million, a P/E ratio of -66.08 and a beta of 1.35.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 476.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Manitowoc Company Profile (NYSE:MTW)
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
